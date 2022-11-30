Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Utah
Current Records: Los Angeles 13-9; Utah 12-11
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.52 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Vivint Arena. Los Angeles should still be riding high after a win, while the Jazz will be looking to get back in the win column.
Utah came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, falling 114-107. Point guard Jordan Clarkson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 on Tuesday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 95-82 deficit. Los Angeles' shooting guard Norman Powell was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 32 points.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-6 against the spread when favored.
Utah came up short against Los Angeles in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, falling 121-114. Maybe the Jazz will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.49
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 16 out of their last 38 games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 21, 2022 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Utah 114
- Nov 06, 2022 - Utah 110 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Mar 29, 2022 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Utah 115
- Mar 18, 2022 - Utah 121 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Dec 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 0 vs. Utah 0
- Jun 18, 2021 - Utah 0 vs. Los Angeles 0
- Jun 16, 2021 - Los Angeles 0 vs. Utah 0
- Jun 14, 2021 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Utah 104
- Jun 12, 2021 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Utah 106
- Jun 10, 2021 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jun 08, 2021 - Utah 112 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Feb 19, 2021 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Utah 112
- Feb 17, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Jan 01, 2021 - Utah 106 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 28, 2019 - Utah 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Nov 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Utah 94
- Oct 30, 2019 - Utah 110 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Apr 10, 2019 - Los Angeles 143 vs. Utah 137
- Feb 27, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 16, 2019 - Utah 129 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Apr 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 0 vs. Utah 0
- Jan 20, 2018 - Los Angeles 0 vs. Utah 0
- Nov 30, 2017 - Utah 126 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Oct 24, 2017 - Utah 0 vs. Los Angeles 0
- Apr 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Apr 28, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Utah 93
- Apr 25, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Apr 23, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Apr 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 0 vs. Utah 0
- Apr 18, 2017 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Utah 91
- Apr 15, 2017 - Utah 97 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Mar 25, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Utah 95
- Mar 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 0 vs. Utah 0
- Feb 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 72
- Oct 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 75
- Apr 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Utah 99
- Dec 26, 2015 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Utah 104
- Nov 25, 2015 - Utah 102 vs. Los Angeles 91