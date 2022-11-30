Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Utah

Current Records: Los Angeles 13-9; Utah 12-11

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.52 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Vivint Arena. Los Angeles should still be riding high after a win, while the Jazz will be looking to get back in the win column.

Utah came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, falling 114-107. Point guard Jordan Clarkson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 on Tuesday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 95-82 deficit. Los Angeles' shooting guard Norman Powell was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 32 points.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-6 against the spread when favored.

Utah came up short against Los Angeles in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, falling 121-114. Maybe the Jazz will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.49

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Utah have won 16 out of their last 38 games against Los Angeles.