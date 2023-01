Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Utah

Current Records: Los Angeles 23-23; Utah 23-24

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.85 points per contest. They will be playing at home against the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Jazz should still be feeling good after a victory, while Los Angeles will be looking to regain their footing.

Utah escaped with a win on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves by the margin of a single free throw, 126-125. Utah can attribute much of their success to center Walker Kessler, who posted a double-double on 21 rebounds and 20 points.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, falling 120-110. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 27 points.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-15 against the spread when favored.

The Jazz had enough points to win and then some against the Clippers in the teams' previous meeting last November, taking their matchup 125-112. Will Utah repeat their success, or does Los Angeles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 6.5-point favorite.

Series History

Utah have won 21 out of their last 39 games against Los Angeles.