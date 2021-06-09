Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Utah

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 4-3; Utah 4-1

What to Know

The Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 10 p.m. ET June 8 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Averaging 123.40 points per matchup, the Utah squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Los Angeles' defense is prepared for a test.

The Jazz earned some more postseason success in their game last Wednesday. They captured a comfortable 126-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was the offensive standout of the contest for Utah, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 30 points and ten assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Dallas Mavericks at home on Sunday as they won 126-111. Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 28 points, ten boards, and nine dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest on Tuesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jazz have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league. As for the Clippers, they enter the matchup with only 107.8 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.26

Odds

The Jazz are a 3-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Utah

Mike Conley: Out (Hamstring)

Injury Report for Los Angeles