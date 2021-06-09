Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Utah
Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 4-3; Utah 4-1
What to Know
The Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 10 p.m. ET June 8 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Averaging 123.40 points per matchup, the Utah squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Los Angeles' defense is prepared for a test.
The Jazz earned some more postseason success in their game last Wednesday. They captured a comfortable 126-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was the offensive standout of the contest for Utah, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 30 points and ten assists in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Dallas Mavericks at home on Sunday as they won 126-111. Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 28 points, ten boards, and nine dimes.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest on Tuesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jazz have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league. As for the Clippers, they enter the matchup with only 107.8 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $84.26
Odds
The Jazz are a 3-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Utah have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 19, 2021 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Utah 112
- Feb 17, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Jan 01, 2021 - Utah 106 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 28, 2019 - Utah 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Nov 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Utah 94
- Oct 30, 2019 - Utah 110 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Apr 10, 2019 - Los Angeles 143 vs. Utah 137
- Feb 27, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 16, 2019 - Utah 129 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Apr 05, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Jan 20, 2018 - Utah 125 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 30, 2017 - Utah 126 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Oct 24, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Utah 84
- Apr 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Apr 28, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Utah 93
- Apr 25, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Apr 23, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Apr 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Utah 106
- Apr 18, 2017 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Utah 91
- Apr 15, 2017 - Utah 97 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Mar 25, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Utah 95
- Mar 13, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 72
- Oct 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 75
- Apr 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Utah 99
- Dec 26, 2015 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Utah 104
- Nov 25, 2015 - Utah 102 vs. Los Angeles 91
Injury Report for Utah
- Mike Conley: Out (Hamstring)
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Serge Ibaka: Game-Time Decision (Back)