Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Utah
Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 2-2; Utah 2-2
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will battle the Utah Jazz for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 10 p.m. ET June 16 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Clippers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Utah will be looking to regain their footing.
Los Angeles is hoping for another win. They strolled past Utah with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 118-104. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 31 points along with seven boards.
Despite Los Angeles winning this past one, the oddsmakers have the Jazz as a three-point favorite. The Clippers might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 107.8. As for Utah, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $106.64
Odds
The Jazz are a 3-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
