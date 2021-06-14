The Los Angeles Clippers received dominant performances from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as well as some help from Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum as they blew out the Utah Jazz in Game 3 132-106. It was a must-win situation for an L.A. team that fell behind 2-0, and now must try to even the series up at two apiece before the series heads back to Salt Lake City. The Jazz were simply outmatched by the Clippers' hot shooting, and by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, L.A.'s lead ballooned up to 18 points.

The Jazz will need to do more to bother the Clippers' shooters from deep, otherwise this series will be all tied up and L.A. will feel a lot more encouraged about advancing to the conference finals.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 4 between the Jazz and Clippers.

(1) Utah Jazz vs. (4) Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Monday, June 14 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Monday, June 14 | 10 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

TNT | TNT Odds: LAC: -200; UTA: +175 | O/U: 224 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Jazz: The biggest storyline to watch will be Donovan Mitchell's health going into Game 4. After aggravating his ankle in Game 3 and missing the first half of the fourth quarter, the All-Star guard didn't seem too concerned about playing. However, just because he suits up for Game 4 doesn't mean he's 100 percent healthy. With Mike Conley questionable and likely out again, not having Mitchell fully healthy is an even bigger loss for a Utah team that looked like it was in full control of this series through the first two games. We'll have to wait and see how much of an issue Mitchell's ankle is in Game 4.

Clippers: L.A. lived up to being the best 3-point-shooting team in NBA history in Game 3, as the team shot a scorching hot 52.8 percent from deep. If you're the Jazz, there's not much you can do to slow a team that's just making its shots, and if you're the Clippers you're hoping that red-hot shooting continues in the series. Jackson went 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and Batum went 4 of 6 from deep. If those two manage to continue to shoot similar to those numbers, or just be aggressive in their shot making, then L.A. should feel good about tying up this series in Game 4.

Prediction

I'm a little concerned about Mitchell's ankle, only because when asked about it after Game 3 he didn't want to divulge a ton of information about it, and sounded like it's been bothering him even prior to tweaking it in the fourth quarter. He's fresh off that same ankle injury that kept him sidelined for the last 15 games of the regular season, so he may still be dealing with some lingering pain, especially after Game 3. Clippers -5