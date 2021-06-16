The Los Angeles Clippers managed to tie up the series with the Utah Jazz, after falling behind 2-0 for the second consecutive time. Big nights from Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris were the difference in the game, as the Jazz couldn't keep up with the 30-plus point performances from Leonard and George. With the series tied at two apiece, Game 5 is a pivotal game, as the winner will have the chance to move on to the Western Conference finals in Game 6. Both teams have played incredibly well at home, so the Jazz certainly have an advantage on that front, and a reported knee injury to Leonard could also significantly impact this game.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 5 between the Jazz and Clippers.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

(1) Utah Jazz vs. (4) Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Wednesday, June 16 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 16 | 10 p.m. ET Location: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

TNT | TNT Odds: LAC: +240; UTA: -280 | O/U: 221.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Jazz: While there was concern around Donovan Mitchell's ankle, which he aggravated in Game 3, he appeared to be moving fine in the Game 4 loss, after putting up 37 points to lead the Jazz. But while Mitchell's been consistent in his performance, Utah needs more out of its bench to outlast the Clippers in this series. Jordan Clarkson, who won Sixth Man of the Year, put up just eight points in Game 4 despite playing 30 minutes of action. The Jazz need him to have more performances like Game 2, where he dropped 24 points, to help the team win, especially with Mike Conley questionable but likely to still be sidelined Wednesday night.

Clippers: Leonard is reportedly expected to miss Game 5, and potentially the rest of the series against the Jazz after tweaking his knee in Game 4. If Leonard isn't able to play in Game 5, that will require George to step up more for the Clippers to try and steer the ship against a relatively healthy Utah squad. It will also mean more production out of role players like Morris again, Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum.

Prediction

If Leonard isn't playing, the Jazz automatically have the advantage. He's been incredible for the Clippers throughout this series, and not having him is a significant blow to a team that was just gaining some momentum. Jazz -7