Two struggling Western Conference playoff teams will try to end long losing streaks when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Jazz (45-30), who occupy the fifth seed in the West standings, have lost four in a row and are coming off a 114-100 defeat at Dallas on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Clippers (36-39), who sit in the eighth spot and are likely heading for the play-in tournament, have dropped five consecutive games. In their last game, they lost 122-97 to Philadelphia on Friday.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. Utah is listed as a one-point favorite in the latest Jazz vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the Over/Under for total points scored is 217.5.

Clippers vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -1

Clippers vs. Jazz over-under: 217.5 points

Clippers vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -120, Clippers +100

UTA: The Jazz lead the league in offensive efficiency (116.1 points per 100 possessions)

LAC: Reggie Jackson leads the team in scoring (16.9 points per game)

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is arguably the best offensive team in the league. The Jazz score 116.1 points per 100 possessions, which leads the NBA and far surpasses the second-place Suns (115.0). Utah also ranks fifth in the league in field goal percentage (47.0).



The Jazz also are one of the best rebounding teams in the league. They rank second in the NBA in rebound percentage (52.1) and fifth in rebounds per game (46.1). Rudy Gobert leads the league in rebounding (14.6 per game) but is listed as questionable (calf) for Tuesday.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles may get a spark with the potential return of Paul George. The seven-time All-Star has not played since tearing the UCL in his right elbow on Dec. 22. But George played 5-on-5 on Sunday and practiced on Monday, according to coach Ty Lue. George is listed as questionable for Tuesday night.



In addition, Isaiah Hartenstein has played well for the Clippers recently. Over his last six games, the 23-year-old German has averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Those are improvements over his season averages of 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

