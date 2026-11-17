I expected the Utah Jazz to be one of the NBA's most improved teams this season thanks to the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade from the last campaign and the addition of No. 2 overall rookie Darryn Peterson in the 2026 draft. But the Jazz have been hit hard by injury, sit last in the Western Conference at 1-13 and carry a 12-game losing streak into tonight's game at the Los Angeles Clippers. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

It's a 10:30 ET tip from the Intuit Dome with no national TV. At -6.5 via DraftKings, the Clippers are taking 68% of handle and 67% of tickets ATS. Split action on the total of 225.5. Fans interested in NBA betting can keep up with NBA news and follow our experts to be prepared before wagering at any of the top sports betting apps. Bet on NBA props and more at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

Jazz-Clippers NBA same-game parlay

Los Angeles money line

Garland money line points > Peterson

DraftKings SGP price: +103 (subject to change)

We got a glimpse of what might have been way back on Oct. 23 when the Jazz beat the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 120-119 behind 24 points and 10 rebounds from Jackson and 16 points and six boards from Lauri Markkanen. The team obviously hasn't won since.

Jackson went down with a torn MCL in his right knee two games later. Markkanen has been in and out of the lineup all season and is currently sidelined with a non-displaced fracture in his right hand. Without those two, Utah lacks size and is using journeyman Mo Bamba and Jaxson Hayes as the primary bigs – Hayes was out Sunday with a minor injury and sits tonight too.

Peterson has moderately disappointed in averaging 17.1 points on 40.5% from the field but has raised his game of late if only because he's getting more shot attempts. He recently became the first teenager in jazz history to record five consecutive games with 20 or more points and the second-youngest shooting guard in NBA history to record five straight 20-point games, trailing only Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Peterson is now a +1000 fourth-favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year.

Utah's preseason win total was set at 37.5 via FanDuel and it was +120 to make the playoffs. The Jazz's 12-game skid (4-8 ATS) is one defeat from tying the third-longest skid in team history set in 2023-23 but has a long way to go to reach the team mark of 18 straight in 1981-82.

It would have to go 37-31 over the final 38 games to finish Over that preseason win mark. That's a .544 winning percentage the rest of the way for a team currently winning 7.1% of its games. Just to win 25 games, Utah is a +125 underdog.

"We've had some ball security issues at the end of the game, and I think those things have got to turn around," Utah coach Will Hardy said to the media after his team's 110-102 home loss to San Antonio on Monday. "We've got to dig deep at the end of the game and not get into fatigue, whether that's physical fatigue, emotional fatigue, mental fatigue, but we've got to fight through because that's obviously when you feel pressure and that's when the physicality can go up. … It's my responsibility to get the guys playing the right way."

Utah commits nearly 16 turnovers per game and often coughs up the ball in clutch time like Sunday. That's inexperience. I haven't seen an updated first NBA coach to be fired odds yet, but Hardy was +1600 on that prop entering the campaign. Owner Ryan Smith about a week ago made it pretty clear that Hardy was his guy.

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Very little was expected from the Clippers following the Kawhi Leonard trade to Toronto, and the Clips have obliged at 4-8 (7-5 ATS), although they are on their first winning streak of the season at two in a row (2-0 ATS). Darius Garland, acquired in the James Harden trade from Cleveland last season, has averaged 25.5 points and 7.0 assists in those home wins against Oklahoma City and Charlotte. Garland leads Clippers in total points (255), three-pointers made (30), assists (83) and minutes (397.9).

Rookie No. 5 overall pick Keaton Wagler, the point guard from Illinois, has been pretty inconsistent in the early going and is coming off the bench, averaging 12.3 points on an ugly 35.4% from the field. It's hard to know what the Clippers actually are until they see the season debuts of Brandon Ingram, part of the haul back from the Raptors, and Yanic Konan Niederhauser off injury.

Neither will debut tonight, but both will travel with the club on the four-game road trip that follows and could play on it. Both players have been playing 5-on-5 in recent weeks. Guard Bradley Beal hasn't debuted yet, either, and isn't particularly close dealing with knee inflammation. Getting all those guys back would only make this club deeper as it already ranks second in the NBA in points off the bench at 46.5 PPG.

It's the first meeting of the season between these clubs. Los Angeles has won the past four at home in the series. The model has Clippers winning 118-106, Garland finishing with a game-high 25.0 points and Peterson with 19.7. It's also the front of a back-to-back for the Jazz as they visit the Lakers on Wednesday. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.