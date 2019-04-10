Jazz vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis
L.A. hosts Utah on the final night of the regular season with its playoff spot still undetermined
The Utah Jazz (50-31) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (47-34) at Staples Center on Wednesday night in a game that will dictate playoff seeding.
While the Jazz have their No. 5 seed in the Western Conference locked up, the Clippers could end up as the No. 7 or No. 8 seed. If the Clippers slip past the Jazz, the Oklahoma City Thunder lose to the Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs lose to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, L.A. would end up as the No. 7 seed.
If the Clippers simply win and the Spurs fall to the Mavericks, Los Angeles would also end up as the No. 7 seed.
However, in a scenario where both the Thunder and Spurs win, the Clippers would enter the postseason as the final seed -- and become a first-round matchup for the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's regular season finale.
How to watch Jazz at Clippers
- Date: Wednesday, April 10
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, CA
- Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Clippers -6.5
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Jazz: The Jazz have already clinched the No. 5 seed and therefore have nothing to lose or gain from this game. They are slotted to play either the Portland Trail Blazers or Houston Rockets in the first round -- the outcome of Wednesday's games will dictate who clinches the No. 4 seed in the West.
Clippers: This game is absolutely important for the Clippers as they could still clinch the No. 7 seed. Considering Los Angeles has lost its past three games in blowout fashion just 2-4 since clinching a playoff berth on Mar. 26, it will want to avoid the eighth seed and playing the Warriors in the first round. Guard Patrick Beverley will return for this game after missing five of the past six contests due to a hip pointer injury.
Game prediction, pick
While the Jazz are the better team, the Clippers are playing at home and are actually playing for something. It would be nice for Utah to play spoiler -- a real possibility here -- but I'm going with the Clippers as they look to establish momentum before the postseason starts. More importantly, we all know they're trying to avoid playing the Warriors in the opening round.
