Who's Playing

Memphis @ Utah

Regular Season Records: Memphis 1-3; Utah 3-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a playoff matchup at Vivint Smart Home Arena at 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. Averaging 122.75 points per game, the Utah squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Memphis' defense is prepared for a test.

The Grizz is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. The Jazz netted a 120-113 win. Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 30 points and eight assists.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 1-3. We'll see if the Jazz can repeat their recent success or if the Grizz bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $96.00

Odds

The Jazz are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Utah have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Memphis.