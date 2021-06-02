Who's Playing
Memphis @ Utah
Regular Season Records: Memphis 1-3; Utah 3-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a playoff matchup at Vivint Smart Home Arena at 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. Averaging 122.75 points per game, the Utah squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Memphis' defense is prepared for a test.
The Grizz is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. The Jazz netted a 120-113 win. Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 30 points and eight assists.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Utah's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 1-3. We'll see if the Jazz can repeat their recent success or if the Grizz bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: NBATV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $96.00
Odds
The Jazz are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Memphis.
- May 31, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Memphis 113
- May 29, 2021 - Utah 121 vs. Memphis 111
- May 26, 2021 - Utah 141 vs. Memphis 129
- May 23, 2021 - Memphis 112 vs. Utah 109
- Mar 31, 2021 - Utah 111 vs. Memphis 107
- Mar 27, 2021 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 110
- Mar 26, 2021 - Utah 117 vs. Memphis 114
- Aug 05, 2020 - Utah 124 vs. Memphis 115
- Dec 07, 2019 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 112
- Nov 29, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Memphis 94
- Nov 15, 2019 - Memphis 107 vs. Utah 106
- Mar 08, 2019 - Memphis 114 vs. Utah 104
- Nov 12, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 02, 2018 - Memphis 110 vs. Utah 100
- Oct 22, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Utah 84
- Mar 30, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Memphis 97
- Mar 09, 2018 - Utah 95 vs. Memphis 78
- Feb 07, 2018 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 88
- Jan 28, 2017 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 95
- Jan 08, 2017 - Memphis 88 vs. Utah 79
- Dec 18, 2016 - Utah 82 vs. Memphis 73
- Nov 14, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 04, 2016 - Memphis 94 vs. Utah 88
- Jan 02, 2016 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 87
- Nov 07, 2015 - Utah 89 vs. Memphis 79