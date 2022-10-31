Who's Playing

Memphis @ Utah

Current Records: Memphis 4-2; Utah 5-2

What to Know

The Utah Jazz's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Vivint Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Jazz and Memphis will really light up the scoreboard on Monday.

The Grizz is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Saturday. Utah escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 124-123. Power forward Kelly Olynyk was the offensive standout of the game for Utah, picking up 23 points in addition to three blocks.

Utah's win brought them up to 5-2 while Memphis' defeat pulled them down to 4-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jazz rank second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.71 on average. But the Grizzlies enter the contest with only 5.8 steals given up per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Memphis.