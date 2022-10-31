Who's Playing
Memphis @ Utah
Current Records: Memphis 4-2; Utah 5-2
What to Know
The Utah Jazz's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Vivint Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Jazz and Memphis will really light up the scoreboard on Monday.
The Grizz is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Saturday. Utah escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 124-123. Power forward Kelly Olynyk was the offensive standout of the game for Utah, picking up 23 points in addition to three blocks.
Utah's win brought them up to 5-2 while Memphis' defeat pulled them down to 4-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jazz rank second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.71 on average. But the Grizzlies enter the contest with only 5.8 steals given up per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Memphis.
- Oct 29, 2022 - Utah 124 vs. Memphis 123
- Apr 05, 2022 - Utah 121 vs. Memphis 115
- Jan 28, 2022 - Memphis 119 vs. Utah 109
- Nov 22, 2021 - Memphis 119 vs. Utah 118
- Jun 02, 2021 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 110
- May 31, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Memphis 113
- May 29, 2021 - Utah 121 vs. Memphis 111
- May 26, 2021 - Utah 141 vs. Memphis 129
- May 23, 2021 - Memphis 112 vs. Utah 109
- Mar 31, 2021 - Utah 111 vs. Memphis 107
- Mar 27, 2021 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 110
- Mar 26, 2021 - Utah 117 vs. Memphis 114
- Aug 05, 2020 - Utah 124 vs. Memphis 115
- Dec 07, 2019 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 112
- Nov 29, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Memphis 94
- Nov 15, 2019 - Memphis 107 vs. Utah 106
- Mar 08, 2019 - Memphis 114 vs. Utah 104
- Nov 12, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 02, 2018 - Memphis 110 vs. Utah 100
- Oct 22, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Utah 84
- Mar 30, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Memphis 97
- Mar 09, 2018 - Utah 95 vs. Memphis 78
- Feb 07, 2018 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 88
- Jan 28, 2017 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 95
- Jan 08, 2017 - Memphis 88 vs. Utah 79
- Dec 18, 2016 - Utah 82 vs. Memphis 73
- Nov 14, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 04, 2016 - Memphis 94 vs. Utah 88
- Jan 02, 2016 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 87
- Nov 07, 2015 - Utah 89 vs. Memphis 79