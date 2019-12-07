Jazz vs. Grizzlies: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Jazz vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah (home) vs. Memphis (away)
Current Records: Utah 12-10; Memphis 6-15
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.52 points per matchup. They are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Grizzlies and Utah are even-steven over their past 16 head-to-heads (both 8-8).
The Grizzlies came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, falling 106-99. The losing side was boosted by C Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 13 rebounds. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Valanciunas. Valanciunas' points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Utah suffered a grim 121-96 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Jazz were down 94-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The Grizzlies are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take the Grizzlies against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Jazz are a big 12-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 219
Series History
Utah and Memphis both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Nov 29, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Memphis 94
- Nov 15, 2019 - Memphis 107 vs. Utah 106
- Mar 08, 2019 - Memphis 114 vs. Utah 104
- Nov 12, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 02, 2018 - Memphis 110 vs. Utah 100
- Oct 22, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Utah 84
- Mar 30, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Memphis 97
- Mar 09, 2018 - Utah 95 vs. Memphis 78
- Feb 07, 2018 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 88
- Jan 28, 2017 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 95
- Jan 08, 2017 - Memphis 88 vs. Utah 79
- Dec 18, 2016 - Utah 82 vs. Memphis 73
- Nov 14, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 04, 2016 - Memphis 94 vs. Utah 88
- Jan 02, 2016 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 87
- Nov 07, 2015 - Utah 89 vs. Memphis 79
