Jazz vs. Grizzlies: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Utah (home) vs. Memphis (away)

Current Records: Utah 12-10; Memphis 6-15

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.52 points per matchup. They are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Grizzlies and Utah are even-steven over their past 16 head-to-heads (both 8-8).

The Grizzlies came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, falling 106-99. The losing side was boosted by C Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 13 rebounds. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Valanciunas. Valanciunas' points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Utah suffered a grim 121-96 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Jazz were down 94-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Grizzlies are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take the Grizzlies against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Jazz are a big 12-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 219

Series History

Utah and Memphis both have eight wins in their last 16 games.