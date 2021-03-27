Who's Playing

Memphis @ Utah

Current Records: Memphis 21-21; Utah 33-11

What to Know

The Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 9 p.m. ET March 27 at Vivint Smart Home Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Utah is out to keep their 18-game home win streak alive.

The Jazz are hoping for another win. They had just enough and edged out Memphis 117-114. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Grizzlies made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points, six assists and five boards.

Utah's victory lifted them to 33-11 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 21-21. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 10-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Memphis.