While the Memphis Grizzlies won Game 1 on the road, it doesn't appear they're going to score a major first-round upset. Since then, the Utah Jazz have bounced back with double-digit wins in Games 2 and 3, and this series is starting to look more like everyone expected it would before it started.

Donovan Mitchell's return has been a big factor in the Jazz turning around the series. After he missed Game 1 due to an ankle injury, he's returned and averaged 27 points in the last two games. Even if he hasn't been super-efficient, his scoring ability is crucial for their offense.

Will he be able to keep it up in Game 4 to give the Jazz a commanding 3-1 lead? Or will the Grizzlies defend homecourt and even up the series? Here's everything you need to know:

(1) Utah Jazz vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies

Date: Monday, May 31 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday, May 31 | 9:30 p.m. ET Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

TNT | TNT Odds: Not yet released

Storylines

Jazz: When the Jazz lost Game 1, and reports indicated that Donovan Mitchell was upset about being held out, it was easy to start thinking about this team's past playoff failures. They've shown an impressive response since then, however, and are now well on their way to taking care of the Grizzlies and advancing to the second round for the first time since 2018. Still, while they're clearly the better team, it's going to take some resolve to finish off a young Grizzlies team that works extremely hard and won't give up on any game.

Grizzlies: Moral victories aren't really what anyone wants at this time of the year, but Ja Morant and Co. should be proud of their performance so far in this series, even if they're down 2-1 heading into Game 4. They stole Game 1 on the road, and while they ended up losing Games 2 and 3 by double digits, they made big comebacks in each contest to give themselves a chance. Even now, they're not out of the series just yet. A win here in Game 4 would tie things up and guarantee this goes at least six games. Whatever happens, this has been a strong first playoff run for this team.

Prediction

No line is out for this game yet, but the Jazz should be favorites, and we'll ride with them. The Grizzlies work hard, and Ja Morant is extremely fun, but the Jazz finished with the best record in the regular season for a reason. Pick: Jazz