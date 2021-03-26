The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz will play three times over the next six days, and the first of those matchups will take place on Friday. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Memphis (21-20) has won three straight games and is currently at the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference, while Utah (32-11) has also won three straight and is the West's top seed.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies spread: Jazz -9.5

Jazz vs. Grizzlies over-under: 228.5 points

Jazz vs. Grizzlies money line: Grizzlies +400, Jazz -500



What you need to know about the Jazz

A well-balanced attack led the Jazz over the short-handed Brooklyn Nets in every single quarter on their way to victory on Wednesday. Utah was the clear victor by a 118-88 margin over Brooklyn in which Donovan Mitchell led the way with 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Three other players scored at least 15 points for Utah which was playing just its second home game in March thanks to two separate road trips.

That balance for Utah in its win over Brooklyn is something that's been present all year for the Jazz. They have six players averaging in double-figures, led by Mitchell's career-best of 25.4 points per game. Utah is also among the best defensive teams in the NBA, ranking fourth in defensive rating (109.1) and being anchored on that end of the court by Rudy Gobert who ranks second in both rebounds (13.4) and blocks (3.0) per game.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, Memphis beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 on Wednesday, with Jonas Valanciunas (16 points, 15 rebounds) having another big game. Since the All-Star break, Valanciunas has been putting up his own All-Star-worthy numbers by averaging 16.8 points per game, 15.4 rebounds per game and shooting 61.4 percent from the field. He creates a nice inside-outside pairing with Ja Morant who leads the Grizzlies with an average of 19.1 PPG.

Memphis boasts a top-six defense thanks to its league-leading 9.8 steals per game. No single Grizzlies player ranks among the top 15 in steals, so they utilize a team effort to create turnovers. Memphis is coming off a 13-steal game vs. the Thunder, which is tied for the team's third-most this season.

