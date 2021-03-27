The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 33-11 overall and 18-2 at home, while the Grizzlies are 21-21 overall and 10-8 on the road. These teams met on Friday and it was Utah pulled out the 117-114 victory, though Memphis easily stayed within the 10-point spread as the underdog.

Utah is favored by 10 points in the latest Jazz vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points is set at 228.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies spread: Jazz -10

Jazz vs. Grizzlies over-under: 228 points

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah's victory on Friday lifted the Jazz to 33-11 overall on the season. The Jazz continue to lead the NBA Western Conference standings and are now three games clear of Phoenix. In its Friday win, Utah relied heavily on shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points, six dimes and five boards.

Playing Memphis is always a big deal for Mike Conley, who is a franchise icon for the Grizz. Conley is averaging 16.1 points, 5.5 assists and is having one of his best 3-point shooting seasons ever at 41.7 percent. Utah has been tremendous against the spread this year, with a 28-15-1 ATS mark.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis has also been a covering machine, going 24-17-1 ATS. After Friday's cover, the Grizzlies have now covered in four straight games overall. Ja Morant had a big night in the loss, scoring 32 points and dishing out 11 assists. He leads Memphis with an average of 19.5 points and 7.6 assists per game.

Center Jonas Valanciunas averages 15.8 points and a team-high 12.5 boards. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) missing extended time this season, small forward Dillon Brooks has helped carry the scoring load with 16.2 points per game. Memphis currently sits at No. 9 in the West, just one game behind San Antonio for the final playoff spot.

