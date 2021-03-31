The Utah Jazz will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. Memphis is 22-22 overall and 11-13 at home, while the Jazz are 35-11 overall and 15-9 on the road. The Grizzlies are 6-0 against the spread in their last six Wednesday games. The Jazz are 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams.

Utah is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226. Before entering any Jazz vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -5.5

Grizzlies vs. Jazz over-under: 226 points

Grizzlies vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -220, Grizzlies +190

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis snapped a two-game slide on Monday, downing the Houston Rockets 120-110. Jonas Valanciunas was a machine, posting a double-double with 30 points and 15 rebounds. For the season, Valanciunas is averaging 16.1 points per game.

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies with 19.1 points and 7.5 assists per game, while Valanciunas pulls in 12.5 rebounds per outing. Memphis scores 111.7 points and allows 110.9 points per game. The Grizzlies are third in the Southwest Division, 1.5 games behind division-leading Dallas.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah ran its winning streak to six games on Monday, drilling the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-75. Rudy Gobert dropped a double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds, while adding four blocks.

Donovan Mitchell leads Utah with 25.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while Gobert pulls in 13.4 rebounds per outing. However, the Jazz will be without Mitchell on Wednesday due to personal reasons. Utah scores 117.0 points per game and allows 108.0 points defensively. Utah leads the Northwest Division by 6.5 games over Denver.

