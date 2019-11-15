Jazz vs. Grizzlies odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 15 predictions from advanced model on 6-2 run

The Utah Jazz will aim to keep a winning streak alive when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening. The contest also marks the return of Mike Conley to Memphis for the first time in an opposing uniform, after the 32-year-old guard spent 12 seasons with the Grizzlies organization. On the injury front, Dante Exum (knee) is probable for Utah, while the Jazz will be without Ed Davis (fibula). Grayson Allen (ankle) will miss Friday's game for the Grizzlies. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at FedEx Forum. Sportsbooks list Utah as a 7-point road favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214 in the latest Jazz vs. Grizzlies odds. Before you make any Jazz vs. Grizzlies picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season.

The model has considered that the Grizzlies are a young, rebuilding team, but Memphis is coming off back-to-back road wins over the San Antonio Spurs and the Charlotte Hornets.

The model has considered that the Grizzlies are a young, rebuilding team, but Memphis is coming off back-to-back road wins over the San Antonio Spurs and the Charlotte Hornets. Rookie point guard Ja Morant has been a revelation in the early going, averaging 18.3 points and 5.8 assists per game, and he is flanked by substantial talent up and down the roster.

Memphis is very young, but the frontcourt pairing of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke provides a tangible upside defensively. In fact, there is room for optimism on that end of the floor, with the Jazz entering this game with a bottom-10 offense and a documented track record of struggles in generating quality looks.

Just because Memphis has some young talent on the roster doesn't mean it will cover the Jazz vs. Grizzlies spread on Friday.

The model has also considered that Utah is the more talented team overall, particularly at close to full strength in this game. Conley and Donovan Mitchell form one of the NBA's best backcourts on the offensive end and, while some of the sledding has been tough, that two-headed monster is difficult to contend with for the opposition. In addition, Utah improved its shooting in the off-season with the acquisition of Bojan Bogdanovic, and Joe Ingles also provides elite-level floor spacing for Quin Snyder and the Jazz.

On the other end of the floor, Rudy Gobert anchors what it is perennially an elite defense. Coming into the campaign, there was at least some fear that the Jazz might regress on the defensive end but, to this point, that simply hasn't happened with Utah posting the NBA's No. 2 defensive rating. Gobert also happens to be a dynamic offensive threat when rolling to the rim and, simply put, he provides an elite-level defense almost on his own.

Ultimately, both teams have strengths to call on in what should be an intriguing battle, with Memphis leaning on home-court advantage on a night that could be emotional for Conley and the Grizzlies faithful.

Ultimately, both teams have strengths to call on in what should be an intriguing battle, with Memphis leaning on home-court advantage on a night that could be emotional for Conley and the Grizzlies faithful.