Jazz vs. Grizzlies odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 15 predictions from top model on 6-2 run

Mike Conley makes his triumphant return to Memphis on Friday when the Utah Jazz square off with the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum. Conley spent more than a decade as a centerpiece for the Grizzlies, but in this contest, he will be wearing an opposing uniform and helping the Jazz attempt to win their fifth consecutive game. The Jazz will be without Ed Davis (fibula), while the Grizzlies will be missing Grayson Allen (ankle). Dante Exum (knee), a former lottery pick, is officially listed as probable on the league-mandated injury report. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET. Sportsbooks list the Jazz as 7.5-point road favorites, up a half-point from the opener, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Grizzlies odds.

The model has considered that the Grizzlies are a young, rebuilding team, but Memphis is coming off back-to-back road wins over the San Antonio Spurs and the Charlotte Hornets. Rookie point guard Ja Morant has been a revelation in the early going, averaging 18.3 points and 5.8 assists per game, and he is flanked by substantial talent up and down the roster.

Memphis is very young, but the frontcourt pairing of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke provides a tangible upside defensively. In fact, there is room for optimism on that end of the floor, with the Jazz entering this game with a bottom-10 offense and a documented track record of struggles in generating quality looks.

Just because Memphis has some young talent on the roster doesn't mean it will cover the Jazz vs. Grizzlies spread on Friday.

Utah's Rudy Gobert is perhaps the league's best defensive force and his rim protection and rebounding allow for annual candidacy for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year. After the loss of Derrick Favors and others in the off-season, whispers circulated that Utah could regress defensively, but for now the Jazz have the NBA's second-best defense.

The Jazz haven't been strong offensively, though, which comes with growing pains for the backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Conley. Mitchell has been impressive in the early going, averaging 25.1 points per game, but Conley hasn't settled in fully and there will be plenty of attention paid to the veteran in his return to Memphis.

