The Utah Jazz will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are 7-4 overall and 1-2 at home, while Atlanta is 5-5 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Hawks won the only meeting between the teams last season.

Utah is favored by six points in the latest Jazz vs. Hawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.5. Before entering any Hawks vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 67-38 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Hawks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Hawks spread: Jazz -6

Jazz vs. Hawks over-under: 226.5 points

Jazz vs. Hawks money line: Atlanta +205; Utah -245



Latest Odds: Utah Jazz -6 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah made easy work of Cleveland in a 117-87 victory on Tuesday. The Jazz had an 87-59 lead after three quarters. Donovan Mitchell shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 27 points. Jordan Clarkson had 21 points and eight rebounds off the bench and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 points. Utah made 24 of 45 3-point attempts. The Jazz have won three consecutive games and five of their last seven.

The Jazz lead the NBA in rebounds per game (50.2). Clarkson is the leading scorer in the league off the bench at 17.2 points per game. The Jazz have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.1, which is fourth in the league. Utah was scheduled to play on Wednesday at Washington, but the game was postponed because the Wizards did not have the minimum eight available players. Joe Ingles (Achilles) is out for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks eased past the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, 112-94. Atlanta was able to stop a four-game losing streak with the victory. Trae Young had 26 points and eight assists. The Hawks outscored the Sixers 69-33 in the second and third quarters. All of the Atlanta starters scored in double figures. De'Andre Hunter had 15 points and seven rebounds. Clint Capela had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Atlanta's defense allowed season-lows in points (94), second-quarter points (18) and third-quarter points (15) vs, the Sixers. The Hawks committed a season-low eight turnovers. Atlanta has only been able to knock down 43.6 percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league.

The Hawks rank first in the league in second-chance points per game (16.8) and free throws made per game (21.3). They are second in rebounds per game (49.7) and third in free throws attempted per game (26.3). Rajon Rondo (knee) is questionable for Friday.

How to make Hawks vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawks vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawks vs. Jazz spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 67-38 roll.