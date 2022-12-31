Who's Playing
Miami @ Utah
Current Records: Miami 18-18; Utah 19-19
What to Know
The Utah Jazz haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since Feb. 13 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. They will face off at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Vivint Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Allowing an average of 116.34 points per game, Utah has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
The Jazz were just a bucket short of a victory on Friday and fell 126-125 to the Sacramento Kings. Utah's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Lauri Markkanen, who had 36 points in addition to five rebounds, and point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 25 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 124-119 to the Denver Nuggets. A silver lining for Miami was the play of point guard Tyler Herro, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten boards along with five dimes.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 5-11 against the spread when favored.
The Jazz are now 19-19 while the Heat sit at 18-18. Utah is 8-10 after losses this season, Miami 9-8.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Jazz are a 3-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won nine out of their last 14 games against Utah.
- Nov 13, 2021 - Miami 111 vs. Utah 105
- Nov 06, 2021 - Miami 118 vs. Utah 115
- Feb 26, 2021 - Miami 124 vs. Utah 116
- Feb 13, 2021 - Utah 112 vs. Miami 94
- Feb 12, 2020 - Utah 116 vs. Miami 101
- Dec 23, 2019 - Miami 107 vs. Utah 104
- Dec 12, 2018 - Utah 111 vs. Miami 84
- Dec 02, 2018 - Miami 102 vs. Utah 100
- Jan 07, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Utah 102
- Nov 10, 2017 - Miami 84 vs. Utah 74
- Dec 01, 2016 - Miami 111 vs. Utah 110
- Nov 12, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. Miami 91
- Jan 09, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Miami 83
- Nov 12, 2015 - Miami 92 vs. Utah 91