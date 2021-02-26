The Utah Jazz will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 15-17 overall and 8-7 at home, while the Jazz are 26-6 overall and 11-4 on the road. The Jazz have won 11 of their last 12 games, while the Heat are 4-1 in their last five. Utah is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Heat vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Jazz vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Jazz spread: Heat +6.5

Heat vs. Jazz over-under: 218.5 points

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat beat the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, 116-108. Miami has won four consecutive games. Jimmy Butler scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter. He also had 10 assists and eight rebounds. Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. He is questionable for Friday's game because of a knee injury.

Butler has registered four triple-doubles this season, tied for the most in a season in franchise history. Kendrick Nunn is averaging 16.9 points per game in the month of February. Miami has outrebounded its last five opponents. Tyler Herro (hip) is questionable for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz eased past the Lakers on Wednesday, 114-99. Utah has won 11 of its last 12 games. The Jazz held the Lakers to 40 percent shooting, as Los Angeles missed 25-of-33 three-point attempts. Rudy Gobert had 18 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Clarkson also scored 18 points. Donovan Mitchell finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Jazz have made 50-three pointers in their past two games, becoming the first team in NBA history to accomplish the feat. Utah won the first meeting between the teams this season, 112-94 on Feb. 13. Mitchell scored 26 points in that game. The Jazz have recorded 22 wins by double digits, becoming the only team in league history to notch that many double-digit victories in its first 32 games.

