Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Utah

Current Records: Charlotte 13-34; Utah 24-25

What to Know

This Monday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.57 points per game. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Vivint Arena after having had a few days off. Charlotte should still be riding high after a victory, while the Jazz will be looking to right the ship.

Utah ended up a good deal behind the Brooklyn Nets when they played this past Friday, losing 117-106. Utah's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 29 points and five assists, and small forward Lauri Markkanen, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 22 points and 11 boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Markkanen has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charlotte narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Atlanta Hawks 122-118. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 65-49 deficit. Charlotte's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Mason Plumlee, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds, and shooting guard Terry Rozier, who shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points and five assists.

The Jazz are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count the Hornets out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.44

Odds

The Jazz are a big 8-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won ten out of their last 14 games against Charlotte.