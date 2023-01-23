Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Utah
Current Records: Charlotte 13-34; Utah 24-25
What to Know
This Monday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.57 points per game. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Vivint Arena after having had a few days off. Charlotte should still be riding high after a victory, while the Jazz will be looking to right the ship.
Utah ended up a good deal behind the Brooklyn Nets when they played this past Friday, losing 117-106. Utah's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 29 points and five assists, and small forward Lauri Markkanen, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 22 points and 11 boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Markkanen has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Charlotte narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Atlanta Hawks 122-118. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 65-49 deficit. Charlotte's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Mason Plumlee, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds, and shooting guard Terry Rozier, who shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points and five assists.
The Jazz are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count the Hornets out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.44
Odds
The Jazz are a big 8-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won ten out of their last 14 games against Charlotte.
- Mar 25, 2022 - Charlotte 107 vs. Utah 101
- Dec 20, 2021 - Utah 112 vs. Charlotte 102
- Feb 22, 2021 - Utah 132 vs. Charlotte 110
- Feb 05, 2021 - Utah 138 vs. Charlotte 121
- Jan 10, 2020 - Utah 109 vs. Charlotte 92
- Dec 21, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Charlotte 107
- Apr 01, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Charlotte 102
- Nov 30, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Charlotte 111
- Feb 09, 2018 - Utah 106 vs. Charlotte 94
- Jan 12, 2018 - Charlotte 99 vs. Utah 88
- Feb 04, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Charlotte 98
- Nov 09, 2016 - Charlotte 104 vs. Utah 98
- Jan 27, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. Charlotte 73
- Jan 18, 2016 - Charlotte 124 vs. Utah 119