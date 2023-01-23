The Utah Jazz will try to get back to the .500 mark overall this season when they face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Utah had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 117-106 loss to Brooklyn on Friday, despite being a 4.5-point favorite in that game. Charlotte is coming off consecutive wins against Houston and Atlanta to open a four-game road trip.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Utah is favored by 8 points in the latest Jazz vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 240.

Jazz vs. Hornets spread: Jazz -8

Jazz vs. Hornets over/under: 240 points

Jazz vs. Hornets money line: Utah -345, Charlotte +270

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is in a good scheduling spot on Monday night, as this is its third straight home game and its first game since Friday. Charlotte is on the road for the third consecutive game and has only had one day off since its game in Atlanta. The Jazz had a chance to pick up their third straight win on Friday, but they were ultimately unable to overcome Kyrie Irving's 21 fourth-quarter points.

Small forward Lauri Markkanen leads Utah with 24.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, while veteran guard Jordan Clarkson is scoring 21.2 points, dishing out 4.4 assists and grabbing 4.0 rebounds. Utah has dominated Charlotte at home over the past decade, winning 15 consecutive meetings at home. The Jazz have also won eight of their last nine meetings against the Hornets, who have only covered the spread twice in their last six games.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte is coming off back-to-back road wins following its 122-118 win against Atlanta on Saturday. The Hornets received a boost when veteran Gordon Hayward returned to the lineup after missing eight games due to left hamstring soreness. He scored nine points in the win at Atlanta and will be motivated by an opportunity to face his former team on Monday night.

Veteran guard Terry Rozier scored 28 of his 34 points against Atlanta in the second half, sealing the win with a pair of late free throws. The Hornets were trailing by 19 points in the third quarter, so they have plenty of momentum entering this game. Utah has struggled to meet expectations against Eastern Conference teams of late, covering the spread just six times in its last 20 tries.

