Jazz vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 21 predictions from proven computer model

The Utah Jazz will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 5 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center to get the Saturday NBA schedule underway. Charlotte is 13-18 overall and 7-8 at home, while Utah is 17-11 overall and 6-8 on the road. The Jazz have struggled against the spread in 2019-20 with an 11-17 record, while the Hornets have been slightly above average at 16-14-1. However, it's the Jazz who have won the last three head-to-head meetings between the two franchises outright and they've covered in two of those three games. Utah is favored by six points in the latest Hornets vs. Jazz odds, while the over-under is set at 208.5.

Charlotte needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 100-98 to Cleveland. Charlotte guard Terry Rozier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points.

Unfortunately, Rozier didn't get much scoring support in the loss as the Hornets had just two other players (Cody Zeller and Marvin Williams) score in double-figures. Charlotte will need more from leading scorer Devonte' Graham (19.1 ppg) to take down Utah at home on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with Atlanta on Thursday, but still walked away with a 111-106 win. Utah guard Donovan Mitchell was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 30 points and five assists along with five rebounds. Mitchell has continued his progression as one of the NBA's best young guards. He's averaging a career-high 25.4 points per game this season while shooting a career-high 45.7 percent from the floor.

