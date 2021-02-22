The Utah Jazz will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are 24-6 overall and 13-2 at home, while Charlotte is 14-15 overall and 5-7 on the road. The Jazz have won the last six matchups between the teams.

Jazz vs. Hornets spread: Jazz -12.5

Jazz vs. Hornets over-under: 227.5 points

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah took a 116-112 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Donovan Mitchell had 35 points and five assists. The Jazz saw a nine-game winning streak come to an end as they split a two-game set with the Clippers. Utah has won 20 of its past 22 games.

The Jazz are producing 43.1 percent of their points from 3-point field goals, best in the NBA. Utah leads the NBA in rebounding (48.7 per game). The Jazz are off to their best 30-game start in team history.

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets sweated out a tight win over Golden State Warriors on Saturday, 102-100. Terry Rozier shot 8-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points. He made an off-balance game-winning shot after delivering the game-tying free throws. The Hornets have won four of their past six games.

Rpzier has scored 30-plus points in four straight games for the first time in his career. He is averaging 36.0 points per game during that span. The Hornets lost the first meeting with the Jazz this season, 138-121 on Feb. 5.

