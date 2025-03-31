The Charlotte Hornets will host the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 18-56 overall and 11-26 at home, while Utah is 16-59 overall and 7-29 on the road. The Jazz have dominated this series in recent years, winning 11 of the last 14 meetings against Charlotte. However, Utah enters Monday's matchup having lost 16 consecutive games on the road.

The Hornets are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Hornets odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under is 219.5 points.

Hornets vs. Jazz spread: Hornets -1.5 at BetMGM

Hornets vs. Jazz over/under: 219.5 points

Hornets vs. Jazz money line: Hornets: -122, Jazz: +103

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets are headed into Monday's matchup looking for a change in momentum after dropping their fifth straight game on Sunday. Charlotte suffered a 98-94 heartbreaker at the hands of the Pelicans. Jusuf Nurkić put forth a strong effort for the losing side, recording a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Miles Bridges was also effective in the loss, leading the team with 20 points.

Charlotte will look to bounce back against a Jazz team that has been atrocious on the road. Utah has lost 16 consecutive road games and is 1-10 in its last 11 matchups against an opponent from the Eastern Conference. The Jazz are giving up 120.2 points per game this season, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

Why the Jazz can cover

The Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight defeat. They suffered yet another setback against the Nuggets, falling 129-93. Utah is 1-9 in its last 10 games and currently sits at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 16-59 record.

The Jazz will enter tonight's matchup confident they can secure the victory given their recent history against Charlotte. Utah is 11-3 in its last 14 meetings against the Hornets. The Jazz are also 4-1 against the spread in their past five matchups against Charlotte. The Hornets are one of the worst offensive teams in the NBA (105.5 points per game) and will be without leading scorer LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) for the remainder of the season.

