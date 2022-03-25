The Utah Jazz (45-28) go on the road to match up against the Charlotte Hornets (37-36) in a cross-conference battle on Friday night. Utah is looking to get back on track after dropping two straight games. On the other side, Charlotte had its five-game win streak halted, falling to the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Gordon Hayward (ankle) remains out for Charlotte, while Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) has been ruled out for Utah.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Spectrum Center. Utah is favored by four points in the latest Jazz vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 229.5.

Jazz vs. Hornets spread: Utah -4

Jazz vs. Hornets over-under: 229.5 points

Jazz vs. Hornets money line: Utah -160, Charlotte +140

UTA: Jazz are 4-1 ATS in the last five meetings

CHA: Under is 9-2 in Hornets' last 11 games as a home underdog

Why the Jazz can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is a terrific scorer with exceptional athleticism. The Louisville product is a phenomenal leaper with the force to slam it down on any opposing defender. He is 10th in the NBA in points (26.2) with 4.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Mitchell can also space the floor, shooting 36 percent from downtown. The three-time All-Star scored 30-plus in fourth straight games. In his last outing, Mitchell notched 37 points, six rebounds and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Guard Jordan Clarkson is an explosive playmaker off the bench for Utah. Clarkson averages 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. The Missouri product can create his open shot with a solid jumper. Clarkson logged 20-plus points in four of his past seven games. On March 12, the 2021 Sixth-Man of the Year recorded 45 points and went 7-for-13 from three.

Why the Hornets can cover

Guard LaMelo Ball is an all-around weapon for Charlotte. The 2020 third-overall pick has elite playmaking with the ability to be the go-to option on offense. He averages 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Ball is a streaky shooter on the perimeter but is knocking down 38 percent of his attempts from downtown. In his last game, he amassed 32 points, nine rebounds, five assists and went 6-for-14 from three.

Forward Miles Bridges is an uber-athletic wing for Charlotte. Bridges has rare explosiveness, with the leaping ability to slam it down with force. The 2018 first-round pick logs 19.9 points, seven rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. The Michigan State product scored 20-plus in four of his last eight games. On March 14, Bridges had 27 points, six assists and knocked down five 3-pointers.

