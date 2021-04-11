Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Utah

Current Records: Sacramento 22-30; Utah 39-13

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will play host again and welcome the Sacramento Kings to Vivint Smart Home Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET this past Saturday. Utah is out to keep their 23-game home win streak alive.

The Jazz had enough points to win and then some against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Thursday, taking their game 122-103. Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and had 37 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Sacramento this past Thursday, but luck did not. They took a hard 113-101 fall against the Detroit Pistons. Shooting guard Buddy Hield had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes with.

Utah's victory lifted them to 39-13 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 22-30. Allowing an average of 118.52 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Sacramento.

Jan 18, 2020 - Utah 123 vs. Sacramento 101

Nov 01, 2019 - Sacramento 102 vs. Utah 101

Oct 26, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Sacramento 81

Apr 05, 2019 - Utah 119 vs. Sacramento 98

Nov 25, 2018 - Utah 133 vs. Sacramento 112

Nov 21, 2018 - Sacramento 119 vs. Utah 110

Oct 17, 2018 - Utah 123 vs. Sacramento 117

Mar 17, 2018 - Utah 103 vs. Sacramento 97

Mar 03, 2018 - Utah 98 vs. Sacramento 91

Jan 17, 2018 - Utah 120 vs. Sacramento 105

Mar 29, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Sacramento 82

Mar 05, 2017 - Utah 110 vs. Sacramento 109

Dec 21, 2016 - Sacramento 94 vs. Utah 93

Dec 10, 2016 - Utah 104 vs. Sacramento 84

Mar 13, 2016 - Utah 108 vs. Sacramento 99

Jan 14, 2016 - Sacramento 103 vs. Utah 101

Dec 08, 2015 - Sacramento 114 vs. Utah 106

Injury Report for Utah

Jordan Clarkson: Out (Ankle)

Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Sacramento