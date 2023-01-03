Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Utah

Current Records: Sacramento 19-16; Utah 19-20

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.59 points per contest. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Vivint Arena after having had a few days off. If the matchup is anything like Sacramento's 126-125 victory from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Jazz lost 126-123 to the Miami Heat this past Saturday on a last-minute jumper from Miami's point guard Tyler Herro as the clock expired. The losing side was boosted by small forward Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Kings came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, falling 118-108. Despite the loss, Sacramento got a solid performance out of center Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 14 boards. That makes it 13 consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 5-12 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Utah at 19-20 and the Kings at 19-16. The Jazz are 8-11 after losses this year, Sacramento 8-7.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 19 out of their last 25 games against Sacramento.