Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Utah
Current Records: Sacramento 19-16; Utah 19-20
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.59 points per contest. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Vivint Arena after having had a few days off. If the matchup is anything like Sacramento's 126-125 victory from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Jazz lost 126-123 to the Miami Heat this past Saturday on a last-minute jumper from Miami's point guard Tyler Herro as the clock expired. The losing side was boosted by small forward Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Kings came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, falling 118-108. Despite the loss, Sacramento got a solid performance out of center Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 14 boards. That makes it 13 consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 5-12 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Utah at 19-20 and the Kings at 19-16. The Jazz are 8-11 after losses this year, Sacramento 8-7.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Jazz are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -107
Series History
Utah have won 19 out of their last 25 games against Sacramento.
- Dec 30, 2022 - Sacramento 126 vs. Utah 125
- Mar 12, 2022 - Utah 134 vs. Sacramento 125
- Nov 20, 2021 - Utah 123 vs. Sacramento 105
- Nov 02, 2021 - Utah 119 vs. Sacramento 113
- Oct 22, 2021 - Utah 110 vs. Sacramento 101
- May 16, 2021 - Utah 121 vs. Sacramento 99
- Apr 28, 2021 - Utah 154 vs. Sacramento 105
- Apr 10, 2021 - Utah 128 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 18, 2020 - Utah 123 vs. Sacramento 101
- Nov 01, 2019 - Sacramento 102 vs. Utah 101
- Oct 26, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Sacramento 81
- Apr 05, 2019 - Utah 119 vs. Sacramento 98
- Nov 25, 2018 - Utah 133 vs. Sacramento 112
- Nov 21, 2018 - Sacramento 119 vs. Utah 110
- Oct 17, 2018 - Utah 123 vs. Sacramento 117
- Mar 17, 2018 - Utah 103 vs. Sacramento 97
- Mar 03, 2018 - Utah 98 vs. Sacramento 91
- Jan 17, 2018 - Utah 120 vs. Sacramento 105
- Mar 29, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Sacramento 82
- Mar 05, 2017 - Utah 110 vs. Sacramento 109
- Dec 21, 2016 - Sacramento 94 vs. Utah 93
- Dec 10, 2016 - Utah 104 vs. Sacramento 84
- Mar 13, 2016 - Utah 108 vs. Sacramento 99
- Jan 14, 2016 - Sacramento 103 vs. Utah 101
- Dec 08, 2015 - Sacramento 114 vs. Utah 106