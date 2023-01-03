The Sacramento Kings will take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Vivint Arena. Utah is 19-20 overall and 12-6 at home, while the Kings are 19-16 overall and 8-9 on the road. Sacramento won the previous matchup this season which ended an eight-game win streak by the Jazz in the head-to-head series.

Utah is favored by 3 points in the latest Jazz vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 242.5.

Jazz vs. Kings spread: Jazz -3

Jazz vs. Kings over/under: 242.5 points

Jazz vs. Kings money line: Utah -155, Sacramento +130

Utah lost 126-123 to the Miami Heat this past Saturday on a last-minute jumper from Miami's point guard Tyler Herro as the clock expired. A silver lining for Utah was the play of small forward Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 14 boards.

It was the fourth straight defeat for Utah as the team is 9-17 after starting 10-3. The team is really struggling on the defensive end this year after trading away three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. After ranking ninth in defensive efficiency last season, the Jazz have dropped to 27th this year. Guard Collin Sexton, who was one of the players acquired in the trade from Cleveland for Donovan Mitchell, is out tonight with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Sacramento came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, falling 118-108. Sacramento's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Sacramento is the second-highest scoring team in the league at 118 points per game. Six different players are averaging at least 11.5 PPG, led by De'Aaron Fox' 23.4 points per game. Among those in double-figures are Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk, who are both listed as questionable for Tuesday with back soreness and shoulder soreness, respectively.

