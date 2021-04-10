The Utah Jazz will take on the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are 39-13 overall and 23-2 at home, while Sacramento is 22-30 overall and 10-15 on the road. The Jazz won two of the three meetings last season.

Jazz vs. Kings spread: Jazz -12

Jazz vs. Kings over-under: 230.5 points

Jazz vs. Kings money line: Utah -900, Sacramento +600



What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah zoomed past the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, 122-103. Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points. He has scored 109 points in his past three games. The Jazz avoided a third consecutive loss with the victory. The Jazz have won 23 consecutive home games, the longest streak in franchise history and their longest such streak since the 1998-99 season.

Rudy Gobert double-doubled with 14 points and 20 rebounds on Thursday. He leads the league in 20-rebound games this season with four. Mitchell has averaged 28.9 points per game since the All-Star break, third-best in the NBA during that span. Jordan Clarkson (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento lost to the Detroit Pistons at home on Thursday, 113-101. The Kings have dropped five consecutive games. De'Aaron Fox had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The Kings trailed by as many as 26 points in the third quarter vs. the team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

On Monday, Sacramento lost to Minnesota, the team with the worst record in the Western Conference. The Kings have lost 14 of 24 games vs. Western Conference opponents. Richaun Holmes is shooting 63.6 percent from the field over his last 10 games.

