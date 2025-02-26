We're into the final third of the 2024-25 NBA season and the Utah Jazz will host the Sacramento Kings in a Western Conference matchup on Wednesday night. Utah has the worst record in the West at 14-43 on the season while Sacramento is 10th in the conference at 29-28. It's a series that has been dominated by the Kings of late, with Sacramento winning nine of 10 and going 6-4 against the spread in that span.

Tipoff from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City is set for 9 p.m. ET. Sacramento is a 10-point favorite in the latest Jazz vs. Kings odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 236.5. Before making any Kings vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-106 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Utah vs. Sacramento and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Kings spread: Kings -10

Jazz vs. Kings over/under: 236.5 points

Jazz vs. Kings money line: Kings -448, Jazz +345

Jazz vs. Kings picks: See picks at SportsLine

Jazz vs. Kings streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Jazz can cover

The Jazz are headed into the matchup having just suffered their closest loss since December 26, 2024 on Monday. They fell just short of the Trail Blazers by a score of 114-112. Kyle Filipowski shot 4-for-4 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Utah has covered the spread in four of its last five games and is also 7-1 against the spread over its last eight home games. However, the Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler, Taylor Hendricks and John Collins on Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Kings can cover

Meanwhile, the Kings posted their biggest victory since December 8, 2024 on Monday. They claimed a resounding 130-88 win over the Hornets. Zach LaVine went 8-of-9 from the 3-point line on his way to 42 points. Malik Monk also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists.

Sacramento has won seven in a row over Utah and has also covered the spread in five of its last six head-to-head matchups with the Jazz. The Kings now rank seventh in the NBA in scoring (116.9 ppg) and offensive rating (116.1) on the season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Jazz vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Sacramento vs. Utah 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under the total, projecting 224 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can only see the NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Jazz, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Kings spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-106 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.