Who's Playing

New York @ Utah

Current Records: New York 8-10; Utah 12-4

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will take on the New York Knicks at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena after having had a few days off. Utah will be strutting in after a win while New York will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Jazz strolled past the Golden State Warriors with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 127-108. It was another big night for Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 23 points and six assists in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but New York had to settle for a 116-113 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. New York were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 70-50 at the end of the half), but they just didn't have quite enough oomph. Shooting guard Immanuel Quickley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 31 points. Quickley hadn't helped his team much against the Sacramento Kings this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Quickley's points were the most he has had all year.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.

Utah is now 12-4 while the Knicks sit at 8-10. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them second in the league. But New York is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.20%, which places them first in the league. We'll see if that edge gives New York a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won seven out of their last 11 games against New York.