Jazz vs. Knicks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 4 predictions from proven projection model

The Utah Jazz will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 19-42 overall and 10-20 at home, while Utah is 38-22 overall and 17-13 on the road. The Jazz moved within a game of Houston for the fourth playoff spot in the Western Conference and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs when the Knicks beat the Rockets Monday. Utah is favored by eight-points in the latest Knicks vs. Jazz odds, and the over-under is set at 218.5.

Knicks vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -8

Knicks vs. Jazz over-under: 218.5 points

Knicks vs. Jazz money line: New York +288, Utah -365

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks escaped with a win against the Houston Rockets in their last outing, 125-123. New York can attribute much of its success to R.J. Barrett, who had 27 points and five assists in addition to five boards. New York's rookie is averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season.

Despite losing six of their last eight games, the Knicks have fared well against the spread on their home floor. In fact, the Knicks are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 home games.

What you need to know about the Jazz

A well-balanced attack led the Jazz to a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, earning a 126-113 win. Rudy Gobert had 20 points along with nine rebounds and five blocks, and Bojan Bogdanovic shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 28 points, six assists and seven rebounds. Donovan Mitchell's run of four consecutive 30-point games reached an end as he had 19 against Cleveland.

The Jazz are 8-3 in their last 11 games against the Knicks, however they're just 6-14 against the spread in their last 20 meetings with New York.

