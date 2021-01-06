The New York Knicks will take on the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 4-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while Utah is 4-3 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Jazz won both meetings between the two teams last season. Utah is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Knicks vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 213.5. Before entering any Jazz vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 65-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Jazz:

Knicks vs. Jazz spread: Knicks +7.5

Knicks vs. Jazz over-under: 213.5 points

Knicks vs. Jazz money line: New York +255, Utah -310



Latest Odds: Utah Jazz -7.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz were pulverized by the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, 130-96. Donovan Mitchell had 31 points for Utah. The Jazz trailed 35-14 after the first quarter and 63-44 at halftime. Jordan Clarkson added 12 points, and Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale had 10 each. The Jazz never got closer than 16 points over the final three quarters.

Monday's loss was the worst for the Jazz in more than two years. It was the most one-sided defeat for Utah since a 118-68 loss to the Dallas on Nov. 14, 2018. Utah's first six games included two wins by at least 20 points and two wins by fewer than six points. The Jazz have an all-time record of 51-49 vs. the Knicks. They have lost 34 of 50 road games at New York.

What you need to know about the Knicks

New York beat the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, 113-108. Julius Randle almost posted a triple-double with 28 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists. RJ Barrett posted a double-double with 26 points and 11 boards along with five assists. Randle and Barrett t became the first Knicks duo since 1977 to post at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a game. Immanuel Quickley scored 16 points in 19 minutes off the bench.

New York's 4-3 record marks the first time the Knicks have been over .500 since Oct. 17, 2018. The Knicks are allowing 105.1 points per game, the sixth-lowest mark in the league, and are holding opponents to 43.3 percent shooting, third-best in the NBA. Barrett leads the league at 38.8 minutes per game. Randle is second in the the league in minutes per game at 38.5. The last home win for the Knicks against the Jazz was on Nov. 15, 2017.

How to make Knicks vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Jazz spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 65-36 roll.