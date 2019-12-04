Jazz vs. Lakers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Jazz vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: Utah 12-9; Los Angeles 18-3
What to Know
After five games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Los Angeles should still be riding high after a victory, while Utah will be looking to right the ship.
The Jazz came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, falling 103-94. C Rudy Gobert put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocks. That makes it 14 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 11 rebounds. Gobert's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, winning 105-96. SF LeBron James and PF Anthony Davis were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former had 25 points and nine assists in addition to six boards and the latter posted a double-double on 25 points and ten boards. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Davis.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Jazz came up short against the Lakers the last time the two teams met in October, falling 95-86. Maybe the Jazz will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.99
Odds
The Jazz are a 3-point favorite against the Lakers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
Series History
Utah have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Los Angeles.
- Oct 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 95 vs. Utah 86
- Apr 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Utah 109
- Mar 27, 2019 - Utah 115 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Jan 11, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Nov 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 90 vs. Utah 83
- Apr 08, 2018 - Utah 112 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Apr 03, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Oct 28, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 81
- Jan 26, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Dec 27, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 05, 2016 - Utah 107 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Oct 28, 2016 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 28, 2016 - Utah 123 vs. Los Angeles 75
- Jan 16, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Jan 10, 2016 - Utah 86 vs. Los Angeles 74
