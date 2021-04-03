Who's Playing

Orlando @ Utah

Current Records: Orlando 17-31; Utah 37-11

What to Know

The Orlando Magic have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Utah Jazz and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 15 of 2018. The Magic are on the road again Saturday and play against Utah at 9 p.m. ET April 3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Orlando ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 115-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Orlando's center Wendell Carter Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah beat the Chicago Bulls 113-106 on Friday. It was another big night for Utah's center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 13 boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 12 rebounds.

Orlando have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16 point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Magic up to 17-31 and the Jazz to 37-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando has only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Utah's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.80%, which places them third in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 16-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won eight out of their last 11 games against Orlando.