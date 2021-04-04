Who's Playing

Orlando @ Utah

Current Records: Orlando 17-31; Utah 37-11

What to Know

The Orlando Magic have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Utah Jazz and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 15 of 2018. The Magic are on the road again this past Saturday and play against Utah at 9 p.m. ET April 3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Orlando ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Thursday with a 115-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Orlando can attribute much of their success to center Wendell Carter Jr., who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, Utah beat the Chicago Bulls 113-106 this past Friday. Utah's center Rudy Gobert did his thing and dropped a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 12 rebounds.

The Magic have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15 point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Orlando is now 17-31 while the Jazz sit at 37-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando has only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Utah's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.80%, which places them third in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 15-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won eight out of their last 11 games against Orlando.

Feb 27, 2021 - Utah 124 vs. Orlando 109

Jan 04, 2020 - Utah 109 vs. Orlando 96

Dec 17, 2019 - Utah 109 vs. Orlando 102

Jan 09, 2019 - Utah 106 vs. Orlando 93

Dec 15, 2018 - Orlando 96 vs. Utah 89

Mar 05, 2018 - Utah 94 vs. Orlando 80

Nov 18, 2017 - Utah 125 vs. Orlando 85

Jan 14, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. Orlando 107

Nov 11, 2016 - Utah 87 vs. Orlando 74

Dec 03, 2015 - Orlando 103 vs. Utah 94

Nov 13, 2015 - Orlando 102 vs. Utah 93

Injury Report for Utah

Udoka Azubuike: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Mike Conley: Out (Rest)

Elijah Hughes: Out (Illness)

Juwan Morgan: Out (Calf)

Injury Report for Orlando