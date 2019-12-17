Jazz vs. Magic odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, predictions for Dec. 17 from proven computer model

The Orlando Magic will take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 15-11 overall and 10-3 at home, while Orlando is 12-14 overall and 4-8 on the road. Utah is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 206.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over Golden State last Friday, winning 114-106. The Jazz's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Bojan Bogdanovic led the charge as he shot 8-for-13 from downtown and finished with 32 points. On the season, Bogdanovic is averaging 20.8 points per game, second to only Donovan Mitchell, who leads the team with 25 points per game. Mike Conley (13.9 ppg, 4.6 apg) is expected to return from his five-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Orlando is coming off a 130-119 win over the Pelicans. Jonathan Isaac was one of the most active players for the the Magic as he posted a double-double on 21 points and 11 boards. Orlando has just an 11-14-1 record against the spread this season, but has been better on the road, posting a 7-5 mark against the number.

