The Utah Jazz will host host the Orlando Magic on Saturday evening in one of the first NBA tips of the day. Both teams are desperate for a win. The Jazz have dropped eight straight and 11 of their past 12. Orlando, meanwhile, has lost seven of eight as it has fallen precipitously in the Eastern Conference standings in recent weeks. Jalen Suggs (quad) is listed as questionable for Orlando.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Orlando is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Jazz vs. Magic odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 218. Before locking in any Magic vs. Jazz picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 140-100 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Jazz vs. Magic 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Magic spread: Magic -5.5

Jazz vs. Magic over/under: 218 points

Jazz vs. Magic money line: Magic -226, Jazz +186

Jazz vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine

Jazz vs. Magic streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz are headed into Thursday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their eighth straight game on Thursday, falling 138-113 to the Timberwolves. Utah went 3-1 against the spread in the first four games of this losing streak, but have now failed to cover in four straight.

Utah is relatively healthy for this matchup with its top-eight scorers all expected to be available. Forward Lauri Markkanen leads the way with 19.6 points per game, followed by points guard Collin Sexton (18.6 ppg), forward John Collins (18 ppg) and guards Keyonte George (16.3 ppg) and Jordan Clarkson (15.9 ppg). See which team to back at SportsLine.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando is clearly the better team from a season-long perspective. The Magic have fallen on tough times recently, but they are the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference standing currently and still have a lot to play for. The Magics are also 17-12 against the spread as favorites this season.

Paolo Banchero returned from an oblique injury on Jan. 11 and has averaged 21.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game since then. Franz Wagner leads the team with 24.7 points per game, while Goga Bitadze is the team's leading rebounder with 8.1 per game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Jazz vs. Magic picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Utah vs. Orlando and is leaning Over the total, projecting 219 combined points. The model also has revealed an A-rated spread pick that hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Jazz vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Magic vs. Jazz spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.