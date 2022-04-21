The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are taking their first-round NBA playoff series to Salt Lake City on Thursday night. After splitting two games in Dallas, the Jazz are hoping to use home-court advantage to retake the series lead in Game 3. The Mavericks will again be without their superstar on Thursday, with Luka Doncic sidelined with a calf strain. Doncic made the trip with the Mavs for Game 3 and the team upgraded his status to questionable, but he will not be on the court on Thursday night.

So can the Jazz bounce back at home? Or can Jalen Brunson lead another surprise for the shorthanded Mavs? Here's everything you need to know about Game 3.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game 3

When : Thursday, April 21 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Thursday, April 21 | : 9 p.m. ET Where : Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City TV channel : NBA TV | Live stream : fuboTV (try for free)

: NBA TV | : fuboTV (try for free) Odds: UTA -360; DAL +285; O/U: 208.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

The biggest story of this series has been Doncic's health. The Mavericks superstar got hurt in the regular season finale on April 10 and has not been able to suit up yet in the postseason. The Mavericks appeared more optimistic about Doncic ahead of Game 3, and he said he was "feeling great" on Thursday afternoon. However, he'll miss another game and the Mavericks will again hope a supporting cast led by Brunson (who had 41 points in a Game 2 win) can pull off an upset.

Prediction

Without Doncic and on the road, the Mavericks won't be able to hit enough shots again to pull out the win. The Jazz should handle business at home. Pick: Jazz.