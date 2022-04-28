Who's Playing
Dallas @ Utah
Current Records: Dallas 3-2; Utah 2-3
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz will meet up at 10 p.m. ET April 28 at Vivint Arena. Dallas will be strutting in after a win while Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Jazz are out to make up for these teams' game on Monday. Everything went Dallas' way against Utah as they made off with a 102-77 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established an 81-55 advantage. Point guard Luka Doncic was the offensive standout of the contest for the Mavericks, dropping a double-double on 33 points and 13 rebounds along with five dimes.
Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don't count Utah out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.49
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jazz as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Dallas.
