Who's Playing

Dallas @ Utah

Current Records: Dallas 8-9; Utah 13-4

What to Know

The Utah Jazz are getting right back to it as they host the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 27 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Jazz had enough points to win and then some against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, taking their game 108-94. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 59-46 deficit. Center Rudy Gobert was the offensive standout of the contest for Utah, dropping a double-double on 19 boards and 18 points in addition to four blocks. That makes it 12 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Dallas had to settle for a 117-113 defeat against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Dallas' loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Luka Doncic, who posted a triple-double on 35 points, 16 dimes, and 11 rebounds. Doncic now has five triple-doubles this season.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a nine-game streak of ATS wins.

Utah's victory lifted them to 13-4 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 8-9. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if the Mavericks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Jazz slightly, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Dallas.