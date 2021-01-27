Who's Playing
Dallas @ Utah
Current Records: Dallas 8-9; Utah 13-4
What to Know
The Utah Jazz are getting right back to it as they host the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 27 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
The Jazz had enough points to win and then some against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, taking their game 108-94. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 59-46 deficit. Center Rudy Gobert was the offensive standout of the contest for Utah, dropping a double-double on 19 boards and 18 points in addition to four blocks. That makes it 12 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Dallas had to settle for a 117-113 defeat against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Dallas' loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Luka Doncic, who posted a triple-double on 35 points, 16 dimes, and 11 rebounds. Doncic now has five triple-doubles this season.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a nine-game streak of ATS wins.
Utah's victory lifted them to 13-4 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 8-9. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if the Mavericks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Jazz slightly, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
