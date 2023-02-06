Who's Playing

Dallas @ Utah

Current Records: Dallas 28-26; Utah 27-27

What to Know

This Monday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.5 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Vivint Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Jazz came up short against the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday, falling 115-108. The losing side was boosted by small forward Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Dallas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 119-113 to the Golden State Warriors. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (25 points) was the top scorer for the Mavericks.

Utah is now 27-27 while Dallas sits at 28-26. Utah is 13-13 after losses this year, Dallas 15-10.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
Series History

Utah have won 19 out of their last 32 games against Dallas.

  • Jan 28, 2023 - Utah 108 vs. Dallas 100
  • Nov 02, 2022 - Dallas 103 vs. Utah 100
  • Apr 28, 2022 - Dallas 98 vs. Utah 96
  • Apr 25, 2022 - Dallas 102 vs. Utah 77
  • Apr 23, 2022 - Utah 100 vs. Dallas 99
  • Apr 21, 2022 - Dallas 126 vs. Utah 118
  • Apr 18, 2022 - Dallas 110 vs. Utah 104
  • Apr 16, 2022 - Utah 99 vs. Dallas 93
  • Mar 27, 2022 - Dallas 114 vs. Utah 100
  • Mar 07, 2022 - Dallas 111 vs. Utah 103
  • Feb 25, 2022 - Utah 114 vs. Dallas 109
  • Dec 25, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Dallas 116
  • Apr 05, 2021 - Dallas 111 vs. Utah 103
  • Jan 29, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Dallas 101
  • Jan 27, 2021 - Utah 116 vs. Dallas 104
  • Aug 10, 2020 - Dallas 122 vs. Utah 114
  • Feb 10, 2020 - Utah 123 vs. Dallas 119
  • Jan 25, 2020 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107
  • Feb 23, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Dallas 109
  • Nov 14, 2018 - Dallas 118 vs. Utah 68
  • Nov 07, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Dallas 102
  • Oct 28, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Dallas 104
  • Mar 22, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Dallas 112
  • Feb 24, 2018 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 90
  • Oct 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Dallas 89
  • Feb 09, 2017 - Dallas 112 vs. Utah 105
  • Jan 20, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107
  • Dec 16, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Dallas 100
  • Nov 02, 2016 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 81
  • Apr 11, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. Utah 92
  • Feb 09, 2016 - Utah 121 vs. Dallas 119
  • Nov 20, 2015 - Dallas 102 vs. Utah 93