Who's Playing

Dallas @ Utah

Current Records: Dallas 28-26; Utah 27-27

What to Know

This Monday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.5 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Vivint Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Jazz came up short against the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday, falling 115-108. The losing side was boosted by small forward Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Dallas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 119-113 to the Golden State Warriors. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (25 points) was the top scorer for the Mavericks.

Utah is now 27-27 while Dallas sits at 28-26. Utah is 13-13 after losses this year, Dallas 15-10.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won 19 out of their last 32 games against Dallas.