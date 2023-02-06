Who's Playing
Dallas @ Utah
Current Records: Dallas 28-26; Utah 27-27
What to Know
This Monday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.5 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Vivint Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Jazz came up short against the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday, falling 115-108. The losing side was boosted by small forward Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, Dallas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 119-113 to the Golden State Warriors. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (25 points) was the top scorer for the Mavericks.
Utah is now 27-27 while Dallas sits at 28-26. Utah is 13-13 after losses this year, Dallas 15-10.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah have won 19 out of their last 32 games against Dallas.
