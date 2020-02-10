Jazz vs. Mavericks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 10 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Jazz and Mavericks.
The Utah Jazz will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 32-21 overall and 14-13 at home, while Utah is 34-18 overall and 15-13 on the road. The Mavericks have won three and lost three in their past six games. The Jazz are gunning for a third consecutive victory. Dallas is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Jazz odds, while the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Jazz vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavericks vs. Jazz:
- Mavericks vs. Jazz spread: Mavericks -1.5
- Mavericks vs. Jazz over-under: 217.5 points
- Mavericks vs. Jazz money line: Dallas -107, Utah -122
What you need to know about the Mavericks
The Mavericks strolled past the Charlotte Hornets with points to spare this past Saturday,116-100. Seth Curry shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and six boards. Curry is averaging 19.3 points over his past four games.
Luka Doncic will miss his seventh consecutive game Monday because of a sprained ankle.
What you need to know about the Jazz
Utah skirted by the Houston Rockets 114-113 on Sunday thanks to a clutch jumper from small forward Bojan Bogdanovic as the clock expired. Jordan Clarkson was the offensive standout of the game for Utah, picking up 30 points along with six rebounds. He made 12 of 19 shots from the field en route to his third 30-point game of the season.
The Jazz beat the Mavericks 112-107 on January 25 in the last meeting between the teams.
How to make Mavericks vs. Jazz picks
The model has simulated Mavericks vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Mavericks vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Jazz vs. Mavericks spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
USA Basketball announces 44 finalists
The finalists include 29 players who have previously played for Team USA
-
NBA DFS picks, lineups, Feb. 10 advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Why Holiday is 'built' for Pelicans
Despite trade rumors, Holiday remained with the Pelicans past the deadline
-
The weird story of Ben Simmons' defense
Statistically speaking, the Sixers' defense has been markedly better without Simmons for almost...
-
Lakers vs. Suns odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Lakers vs. Suns game 10,000 times.
-
Bryant honored during In Memoriam
Bryant won an Academy Award for his animated short film 'Dear Basketball' in 2018
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant