Jazz vs. Mavericks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 10 predictions from advanced computer model

The Utah Jazz will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 32-21 overall and 14-13 at home, while Utah is 34-18 overall and 15-13 on the road. The Mavericks have won three and lost three in their past six games. The Jazz are gunning for a third consecutive victory. Dallas is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Jazz odds, while the over-under is set at 217.5.

Mavericks vs. Jazz spread: Mavericks -1.5

Mavericks vs. Jazz over-under: 217.5 points

Mavericks vs. Jazz money line: Dallas -107, Utah -122

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks strolled past the Charlotte Hornets with points to spare this past Saturday,116-100. Seth Curry shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and six boards. Curry is averaging 19.3 points over his past four games.

Luka Doncic will miss his seventh consecutive game Monday because of a sprained ankle.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah skirted by the Houston Rockets 114-113 on Sunday thanks to a clutch jumper from small forward Bojan Bogdanovic as the clock expired. Jordan Clarkson was the offensive standout of the game for Utah, picking up 30 points along with six rebounds. He made 12 of 19 shots from the field en route to his third 30-point game of the season.

The Jazz beat the Mavericks 112-107 on January 25 in the last meeting between the teams.

