The Utah Jazz put the NBA's best record on the line when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Monday evening. Utah is 38-11 this season, including an active nine-game winning streak. Dallas is also playing quite well, winning its last four games to reach 27-21 for the season. Kristaps Porzingis (wrist) and Josh Richardson (calf) are questionable for Dallas, with J.J. Redick (heel) and Willie Cauley-Stein (protocols) ruled out of action.

Jazz vs. Mavericks spread: Jazz -6

Jazz vs. Mavericks over-under: 224 points

Jazz vs. Mavericks money line: Utah -215, Dallas +185

UTAH: The Jazz are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

DAL: The Mavericks are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Jazz can cover

The Jazz are the best team in the league so far this season, and they are cresting right now. Utah knocked down an NBA record 18 3-pointers in the first half against the Orlando magic in its last outing, winning by a 46-point margin. The Jazz are led by a dynamic pairing of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, with one keying the offense and the other leading the defense. Mitchell is averaging 25.6 points and 5.5 assists per game, with the capability to explode on any given night. Utah is the No. 2 offense in the NBA on a per-possession basis, and Mitchell is the team's primary shot creator.

The Jazz are the No. 3 defensive team in the league, giving up only 107.3 points per 100 possessions, and Gobert is the favorite for NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors. He is averaging 14.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game, and Gobert is the game's top rim protector. In addition to their own strengths, the Jazz can also take advantage of the Mavericks' weaknesses, with Dallas ranking 25th in the NBA in offensive rebound rate (23.9 percent) and near the bottom of the league in turnover creation, forcing a giveaway on 12.8 percent of defensive possessions.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas is led by one of the top offensive creators in the NBA in Luka Doncic. Doncic is averaging 28.6 points, 8.8 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game this season, keying a strong offense. The Mavericks are scoring almost 1.14 points per possession, and they rank third in the NBA in two-point shooting, making 55.5 percent of their shots inside the arc. Dallas is also elite at taking care of the ball, committing only 12.2 turnovers per game, and Utah is the worst team in the NBA at creating turnovers, forcing a giveaway on only 11.5 percent of defensive possessions.

On the defensive side, the Mavericks are No. 8 in the league in points allowed per game (108.8) and they rank in the top 10 in both field goal percentage allowed (45.6 percent) and two-point shooting allowed (52.1 percent). Utah is very good offensively but, if the Jazz have a weakness, it comes in ball security, with Utah committing a turnover on 14.1 percent of offensive possessions this season.

