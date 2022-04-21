The Dallas Mavericks face the Utah Jazz in a pivotal Game 3 matchup on Thursday in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Dallas upended Utah in Game 2, riding an explosive Jalen Brunson performance to an upset victory. The Jazz won Game 1 in Dallas, and Utah hosts Game 3 in Salt Lake City with the series knotted at 1-1. Luka Doncic (calf) is listed as questionable for the Mavericks, with Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) and Frank Ntilikina (illness) ruled out. Trent Forrest (foot) and Udoka Azubuike (ankle) are out for the Jazz.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City. Caesars Sportsbook lists Utah as the seven-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 210.5 in the latest Mavericks vs. Jazz odds. Before you make any Mavericks vs. Jazz picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Mavericks vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -7

Mavericks vs. Jazz over-under: 210.5 points

Mavericks vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -300, Mavericks +240

DAL: The Mavericks are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

UTA: The Jazz are 3-6-1 against the spread in the last 10 games



Why the Mavericks can cover

Even without Doncic, Dallas managed to secure a split at home, and ball security was a key piece of the team's success. The Mavericks generated 3.9 assists for every turnover in the first two games, giving the ball away on only 5.6 percent of offensive possessions. That figure would lead the NBA by a wide margin, and Dallas is also shooting 39.2 percent from 3-point range in the series. Brunson picked up the workload from Doncic, averaging 32.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in Dallas, and Brunson converted 53.8 percent of 3-point offerings.

For the season, the Mavericks scored 112.5 points per 100 possessions, and ranked near the top of the NBA in turnovers (12.5 per game) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.87). With top-flight 2-point shooting (54.8 percent), Dallas projects to remain efficient. The Mavericks are also elite on defense, giving up fewer than 1.1 points per possession during the regular season and leading the NBA in 3-pointers allowed (10.9 per game). Opponents also shot only 34.0 percent from 3-point range against Dallas, with the Mavericks contesting shots at an effective level.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah led the NBA in offensive efficiency during the regular season, producing 1.162 points per possession. That is an elite figure when viewed through any lens, and the Jazz finished in the top six of the NBA in 2-point accuracy, field goal accuracy, 3-pointers per game, and free throw attempts. Donovan Mitchell leads the way for Utah on offense, averaging 25.9 points per game in the regular season, and he has 66 points in the first two games of the series. The Jazz are also mauling the Mavericks on the glass, securing more than 35 percent of offensive rebounds and more than 85 percent of defensive rebounds. That builds on top-five marks in offensive rebound rate and second-chance points per game during the regular season, and Utah is also a stellar defensive rebounding team on a regular basis.

The Jazz finished in the top 10 of the NBA in defensive efficiency and field goal percentage allowed, and allowed fewer free throw attempts (19.3 per game) than any NBA team. Dallas also falls short in a few offensive categories, ranking in the bottom quartile of the league in offensive rebound rate, second-chance points, fast break points and points in the paint during the regular season.

How to make Mavericks vs. Jazz picks

