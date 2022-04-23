A crucial Western Conference Game 4 matchup in the 2022 NBA playoffs features the Dallas Mavericks going on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz on Saturday afternoon. Dallas outlasted Utah 126-118 in Game 3 to go up 2-1 in the series. After picking up the win in Game 1, Utah has dropped two straight. Luka Doncic (calf) has yet to play this series for Dallas and he's considered questionable for Game 4.

Tipoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena. Utah is favored by six points in the latest Mavericks vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 212.5. Before locking in any Jazz vs. Mavericks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Mavericks vs. Jazz spread: Utah -6

Mavericks vs. Jazz over-under: 212.5 points

Mavericks vs. Jazz money line: Dallas +205, Utah -250

DAL: Mavericks are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game

UTA: Jazz are 5-2 ATS in their last seven conference quarterfinals games

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson has been a beast throughout this series. Brunson is quick and agile in the backcourt, allowing him to blow by his defender and finish strong at the rim. The Villanova product is also reliable from the perimeter. The 2018 second-rounder is averaging a team-best 32 points, 5.3 rebounds and five assists per game. In his last contest, Brunson dropped 31 points and five assists.

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie is a smart and smooth distributor who consistently creates his own shot. Dinwiddie has excellent size and length at the guard position, allowing him to cause havoc on defense and shoot right over his defender. The Colorado product is second on the team in scoring (19.7) and first in assists (6.7). In the Game 2 victory, he finished with 20 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Why the Jazz can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is an excellent scorer, defender and playmaker with terrific athleticism. Mitchell plays with elite balance and agility to blow by opposing defenders. The three-time All-Star can also barrel his way to the rim and finish through contact. Mitchell is averaging a team-best 32.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. In his last game, Mitchell recorded 32 points and six assists.

Forward Bojan Bogdanovic is an elite 3-point shooter who can put the ball on the deck. Bogdanovic knows how to create space on the perimeter to consistently find open looks. The 2011 second-rounder is logging 25 points, 5.3 rebounds and is shooting 41 percent from 3-point land in the series. He's scored 24-plus in three straight games, including 24 points and going 4-for-7 from beyond the arc in Game 3.

How to make Mavericks vs. Jazz picks

