Jazz vs. Nets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Utah (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)

Current Records: Utah 7-3; Brooklyn 4-5

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.67 points per game. They will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Brooklyn strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119.78 points per game.

The Nets suffered a grim 138-112 defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Brooklyn's loss came about despite a quality game from C DeAndre Jordan, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Utah and the Golden State Warriors on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 122-108 victory. Among those leading the charge for Utah was C Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 14 boards.

Utah's win lifted them to 7-3 while Brooklyn's defeat dropped them down to 4-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.70%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, the Nets are stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 121.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Nets.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the Nets.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Utah have won six out of their last eight games against Brooklyn.