Jazz vs. Nets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Jazz vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)
Current Records: Utah 7-3; Brooklyn 4-5
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.67 points per game. They will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Brooklyn strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119.78 points per game.
The Nets suffered a grim 138-112 defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Brooklyn's loss came about despite a quality game from C DeAndre Jordan, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Utah and the Golden State Warriors on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 122-108 victory. Among those leading the charge for Utah was C Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 14 boards.
Utah's win lifted them to 7-3 while Brooklyn's defeat dropped them down to 4-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.70%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, the Nets are stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 121.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Nets.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the Nets.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Utah have won six out of their last eight games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 16, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Nov 28, 2018 - Utah 101 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Nov 17, 2017 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Utah 107
- Nov 11, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Mar 03, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 02, 2017 - Utah 101 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 27, 2016 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Utah 96
- Jan 22, 2016 - Utah 108 vs. Brooklyn 86
